Empowered Funds LLC Invests $2.13 Million in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $34.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

