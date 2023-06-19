Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

ETX opened at $17.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 106.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 46,371 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 78.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 67,292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

