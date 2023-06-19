Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETY opened at $12.33 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3,031.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 811.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $124,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.