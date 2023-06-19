Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of EVT stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $26.75.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
