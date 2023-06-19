Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EVT stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 25.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 76,217 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,121 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 22.8% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth $284,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.