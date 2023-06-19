United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.
United Maritime Price Performance
Shares of United Maritime stock opened at 2.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.15. United Maritime has a 12 month low of 0.80 and a 12 month high of 8.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported -0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 2.82 million during the quarter.
About United Maritime
United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.
