United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of United Maritime stock opened at 2.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.15. United Maritime has a 12 month low of 0.80 and a 12 month high of 8.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported -0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 2.82 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in United Maritime Co. ( NASDAQ:USEA Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.46% of United Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

