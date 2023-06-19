Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 156.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.

NYSE:FRT opened at $95.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.54. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $115.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

