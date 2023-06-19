TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE) Increases Dividend to €0.74 Per Share

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of €0.74 ($0.80) per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.69. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.5 %

LON TTE opened at GBX 54.41 ($0.68) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.03. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of GBX 44.74 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 63.08 ($0.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.57.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

