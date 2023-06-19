Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (MOHCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.57 on July 18th

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.5675 per share on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This is an increase from Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MOHCY opened at $12.24 on Monday. Motor Oil has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $12.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

About Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA engages in oil refining and oil products trading in Greece and internationally. It operates through four segments: Refining Activity, Fuels' Marketing Activity, Power & Gas, and Other. The company produces and sells liquid fuels, lubricants, and asphalt for transportation, industrial, and household use.

