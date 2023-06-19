PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (PPCCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.4811 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This is a boost from PICC Property and Casualty’s previous dividend of $1.32.

PICC Property and Casualty Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of PPCCY opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01. PICC Property and Casualty has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

