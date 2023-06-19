Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0611 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS EUSHY opened at $4.05 on Monday. Eurocash has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12.

Eurocash SA engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics.

