Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0611 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.
Eurocash Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EUSHY opened at $4.05 on Monday. Eurocash has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12.
Eurocash Company Profile
