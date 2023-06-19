Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (JEXYY) to Issue Dividend of $1.18 on August 7th

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 1.1768 per share on Monday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

Jiangsu Expressway Stock Performance

JEXYY stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. Jiangsu Expressway has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Jiangsu Expressway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited engages in investment, construction, operation, and management of toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Yanjiang Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, Changyi Expressway, Yichang Expressway, and Wufengshan Bridge.

