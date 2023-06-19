CITIC Limited (CTPCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2673 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from CITIC’s previous dividend of $0.11.
CITIC Stock Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:CTPCY opened at $6.00 on Monday. CITIC has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74.
CITIC Company Profile
