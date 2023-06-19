KOK Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $298,874.89 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. KOK has a market cap of $6.25 million and approximately $298,874.89 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018553 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018309 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00014994 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,380.90 or 0.99996108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002487 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01253384 USD and is down -4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $335,480.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.