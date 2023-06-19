Ankr 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.36 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $200.57 million and $9.36 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018553 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018309 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00014994 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,380.90 or 0.99996108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02013873 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 210 active market(s) with $9,670,496.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.