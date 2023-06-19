Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $511.98 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $511.98 billion and approximately $9.20 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26,381.93 on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.24 or 0.00402696 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00093605 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018551 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000459 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,406,475 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
