Casper Market Capitalization Achieves $441.42 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $441.42 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,798,636,774 coins and its circulating supply is 11,112,445,352 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,798,025,160 with 11,111,869,309 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03992046 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $2,169,590.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.