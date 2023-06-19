Hop Protocol (HOP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.79 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $163,074.02 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0591 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hop Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hop Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hop Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.