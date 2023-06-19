Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 653.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

NYSE FCN opened at $193.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.09 and a 1-year high of $205.63.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.44 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.81%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

