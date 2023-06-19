Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of -66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.