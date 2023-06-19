Bangor Savings Bank Sells 1,670 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after acquiring an additional 158,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after acquiring an additional 128,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,058,000 after buying an additional 49,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albemarle Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.89.

NYSE:ALB opened at $228.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.89 and its 200-day moving average is $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.