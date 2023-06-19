Bangor Savings Bank Buys 949 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Generac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,504,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.77.

Generac Stock Down 2.1 %

GNRC opened at $119.42 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $282.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.