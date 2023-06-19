VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Position Lessened by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,411,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $606,037,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,631,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,318,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

