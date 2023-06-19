Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 277 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Natixis increased its stake in Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 570,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 256,777 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 692,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kroger Price Performance

In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger stock opened at $46.17 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

