Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94,304.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,742 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 354.4% in the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,062,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,062,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWV opened at $123.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.27. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $140.38. The company has a market cap of $820.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

