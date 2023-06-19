Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Decreased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $293.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

