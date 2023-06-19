Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,862,000 after purchasing an additional 345,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,770,000 after purchasing an additional 98,162 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $97.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.56 and a 200-day moving average of $100.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.