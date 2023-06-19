Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,686 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $122.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.76 and a 200 day moving average of $119.23. The stock has a market cap of $136.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

