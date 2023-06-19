Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $119,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $87.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

