Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after buying an additional 1,483,115 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,328.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after buying an additional 839,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after buying an additional 570,811 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $75.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

