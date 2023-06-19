Bangor Savings Bank Cuts Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,202,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $747,585. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $74.37 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $79.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.81.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

