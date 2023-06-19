Bangor Savings Bank Decreases Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $221.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.65.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Featured Stories

