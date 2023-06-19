Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1,134.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.0 %

MDT opened at $89.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.