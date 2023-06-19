Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,449,000 after buying an additional 411,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,285,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,779,000 after buying an additional 202,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,096,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,648,000 after buying an additional 106,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $114.21 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

