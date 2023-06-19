Bangor Savings Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 41,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 25,978 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 565,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,452,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $47.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $50.27.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

