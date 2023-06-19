Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $222,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NUE opened at $151.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.41.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

