Bangor Savings Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 320,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,942,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $98.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

