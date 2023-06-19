Bangor Savings Bank Sells 27 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $868.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $697.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $627.78. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The company has a market cap of $358.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

