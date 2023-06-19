The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.55. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

