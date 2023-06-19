Bangor Savings Bank Sells 338 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $56.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $57.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

