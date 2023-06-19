Bangor Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 4,811 Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PEY opened at $19.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.0706 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

