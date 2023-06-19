Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 1,421 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.