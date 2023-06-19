Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $2.68 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $97.78 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $98.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average is $91.21.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.