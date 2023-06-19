Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $2.61 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 157.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,417 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up about 1.3% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 822,415.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,837,000 after acquiring an additional 649,708 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,032,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after acquiring an additional 522,357 shares during the period.

BATS:JMST opened at $50.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

