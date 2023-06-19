Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $181.15 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $182.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.