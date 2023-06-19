Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPIB stock opened at $32.08 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

