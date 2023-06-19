Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 350,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 61,774 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 131,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 111,602 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 264,007 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $29.41 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

