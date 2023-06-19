Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.41. The company has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.