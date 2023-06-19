Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 208 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,116 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in BHP Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.78) to GBX 2,550 ($31.91) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.28) to GBX 2,510 ($31.41) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,098.86.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $63.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

In other BHP Group news, insider Gary Goldberg acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $58,371.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

