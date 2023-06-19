Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 1,687 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

