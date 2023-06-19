Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 500 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,970 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $32.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

